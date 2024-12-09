Public Health Alerts Residents of Expanded Recall of Raw Milk and Cream Products Following Multiple Detections of H5 Bird Flu

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is advising people to avoid consuming all raw milk and cream products that have been voluntarily recalled by Raw Farm, LLC due to multiple detections of H5 bird flu virus in the company’s milk and dairy cows over the past week. People who purchased the products should immediately return them to the point of purchase. Pasteurized milk remains safe to drink.

All sizes of raw whole milk and cream products produced after Nov. 9 have been recalled.​

State public health officials identified the bird flu virus in retail products from Raw Farm, LLC last week and additional testing by the California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) of bulk milk storage and bottled products at Raw Farm’s bottling facility showed the presence of the H5 bird flu virus.

Although the recall applies only to raw whole milk and cream, the California Department of Public Health or CDPH is urging consumers to avoid consuming any Raw Farm products for human consumption including raw milk, cream, cheese, and kefir, as well as raw milk pet food topper and pet food kefir marketed to pet owners because of multiple detections of bird flu virus in the company’s dairy storage and bottling sites.

In addition to the statewide voluntary recall, CDFA has placed the farm under quarantine, suspending any new distribution of its raw milk, cream, kefir, butter and cheese products produced on or after Nov. 27.

No illnesses associated with this recall have been reported in LA County. Health inspectors in LA County will be visiting retail establishments where these products are sold to ensure that they are no longer available for purchase.

Retailers where the recalled product was sold in LA County include:

Additional retailers may be confirmed as the investigation continues.

Back Door Bakery, 8349 Foothill Blvd., Sunland, CA, 91040 Bristol Farms, 7880 Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90046 Eataly, 10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, California 90067 Erewhon Market, 475 S. Lake Ave., Pasadena, CA 91101 Erewhon Market, 26767 Agoura Rd., Calabasas, CA 91302 Erewhon Market, 4121 Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90029 Erewhon Market, 7660 Beverly Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90036 Lassen’s Natural Foods, 1631 W. Sunset Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90026 Lassen’s Natural Foods, 2080 Hillhurst Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027 Lassen’s Natural Foods, 710 S. La Brea AVE., Los Angeles, CA 90036 Lazy Acres, 1841 N. Western Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90027 Lazy Acres, 2510 Pacific Coast Highway, Hermosa Beach, CA 90254 Mothers Market & Kitchen, 6677 W. Santa Monica Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90038 Mothers Market & Kitchen, 2475 Cherry Ave., Signal Hill, CA 90755 Sprouts Farmers Market, 1302 S. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles CA 90019 Sprouts Farmers Market, 1751 Westwood Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90024 Sprouts Farmers Market, 8985 Venice Blvd., Los Angeles CA 90034 Sprouts Farmers Market, 915 N. La Brea Ave., Los Angeles, CA 90038 Sprouts Farmers Market, 2245 Yosemite Dr., Eagle Rock, 90041 Sprouts Farmers Market, 7925 Atlantic Ave., Cudahy CA, 90201 Sprouts Farmers Market, 5660 Sepulveda Blvd., Culver City CA, 90230 Sprouts Farmers Market, 12060 Lakewood Blvd., Downey, CA 90242 Sprouts Farmers Market, 14411 Hawthorne Blvd., Lawndale, CA 90260 Sprouts Farmers Market, 1515 Hawthorne Blvd., Redondo Beach, CA 90278



Sprouts Farmers Market, 4230 Pacific Coast Hwy., Torrance CA, 90505

Sprouts Farmers Market, 15801 Whittier Blvd., Whittier, CA 90603 Sprouts Farmers Market, 11522 Alondra Blvd., Norwalk, CA 90650 Sprouts Farmers Market, 11900 South St., Cerritos, CA 90703 Sprouts Farmers Market, 4253 Woodruff Ave., Lakewood, CA 90713



Sprouts Farmers Market, 820 N. Western Ave., San Pedro, CA 90732

Sprouts Farmers Market, 4600 E. Pacific Coast Hwy., Long Beach, CA 90804

Sprouts Farmers Market, 920 Foothill Blvd., La Canada Flintridge, CA 91011 Sprouts Farmers Market, 400 W. Huntington Dr., Monrovia, CA 91016 Sprouts Farmers Market, 39 N. Rosemead Blvd., Pasadena, CA 91107 Sprouts Farmers Market, 6607 Fallbrook Ave., West Hills, CA 91307 Sprouts Farmers Market, 10821 N. Zelzah Ave., Granada Hills, CA 91344 Sprouts Farmers Market, 24285 Magic Mountain Pkwy., Valencia, CA 91355 Sprouts Farmers Market, 21821 Ventura Blvd., Woodland Hills, CA 91364 Sprouts Farmers Market, 1011 N. San Fernando Blvd., Burbank, CA 91504 Sprouts Farmers Market, 11315 Ventura Blvd., Studio City, CA 91604 Sprouts Farmers Market, 835 W. Foothill Blvd., Claremont, CA 91711 Sprouts Farmers Market, 655 S Grand Ave., Glendora, CA 91740 Sprouts Farmers Market, 1375 Foothill Blvd., La Verne, CA 91750 Sprouts Farmers Market, 239 S. Diamond Bar Blvd., Diamond Bar, CA 91765 Sprouts Farmers Market, 2630 E. Workman Ave., West Covina, CA 91791 Sprouts Farmers Market, 150 E Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801



Vitamin City LB, 6247 E. Spring St., Long Beach, CA 90808

Vitamin City, 642 W. Arrow Hwy., San Dimas, CA 91773

The Whole Wheatery, 44264 10 th W, Lancaster, CA 93534

About Raw Milk

Raw milk is milk that has not been pasteurized to kill harmful bacteria. Raw milk—and products made from it such as queso fresco—can carry harmful germs, such as Listeria, Salmonella, Campylobacter, E. coli, viruses and parasites. These germs can present serious health risks.

Anyone who has consumed these specific products and is experiencing these symptoms should immediately contact their health care provider or local health department.

For more information, visit:

H5 Bird Flu in Humans: ph.lacounty.gov/acd/diseases/h5n1.htm

H5 Bird Flu in Animals: ph.lacounty.gov/vet/HPAI.htm

For questions, residents can call the Public Health InfoLine at 833-540-0473. Open every day from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

