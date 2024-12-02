County of Los Angeles to Bury and Honor Unclaimed Dead in a Dignified Farewell

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

The County of Los Angeles Board of Supervisors, in partnership with the Department of Health Services, the Office of Decedent Affairs, and the Los Angeles General Medical Center Chaplains, invites the community to participate in a ceremony to honor and remember those who have passed without being claimed.

The Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead will be held at the Los Angeles County Crematory and Cemetery, where 1,865 unclaimed decedents will be laid to rest in a single communal grave, presided over by local faith leaders.

This non-denominational, interfaith event offers a dignified farewell to those who remain unclaimed, ensuring they are remembered with respect and compassion. This annual ceremony, a tradition since 1896, serves as an important reminder of our shared humanity and community responsibility. Local faith leaders will lead prayers, representing multiple faiths and honoring diverse traditions.

This ceremony provides an opportunity for the public to offer their respects and a dignified farewell to those who have passed but remain unclaimed.

The Ceremony of the Unclaimed Dead is open to the public, but registration is required for in-person attendance. All attendees must register (at link below) in advance and present their registration ticket at the event. The registration period opens on Dec. 2.

Transportation and Parking Options:

Parking is not allowed on the Los Angeles County Cemetery grounds. However, limited parking is available at Evergreen Cemetery, which is located adjacent to the LA County Cemetery. Entrance: to the cemetery is on Evergreen Avenue

Exit: 1st St.

Hours: Parking will open at 9 a.m. on the day of the ceremony.

Note: Guests parking at Evergreen Cemetery will need to exit onto 1st Street and walk to the entrance of the Los Angeles County Cemetery.



Virtual Participation:

For those unable to attend in person, a live stream of the ceremony will be available, ensuring broader community participation.

Live stream ceremony link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1238766333979290/

Time: 10 to 11 a.m., Dec. 12

Details: Online Registration: County of Los Angeles to Bury and Honor Unclaimed Dead Tickets, Thu, Dec 2, 2024 at 10:00 AM | Eventbrite

Phone Registration: If unable to register online, call 323-409-6945 for assistance

Venue: Los Angeles County Cemetery, 3301 E. 1st St, Los Angeles

Since its inception in 1896, this annual tradition has paid tribute to individuals who passed without being claimed.

