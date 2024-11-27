City of Carson Hosts its Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winterfest

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

The City of Carson invites the community to set the scene in the holiday season by attending the annual Tree Lighting Ceremony and Winterfest.

The highly anticipated tree lighting ceremony will take place at the Carson Event Center in the Atrium. Attendees will enjoy light refreshments and photos with Santa while enjoying live performances by Aalon, Early Childhood Education, Ballet Folklorico Alma de Oro, and Enrichment Latin Modern Dance.

Details: 310-952-1782

Winterfest will be held at Veterans Park and brings snow to Carson where children can enjoy sled rides without traveling to the mountains. Toddlers can explore snow in a special designated toddler snow playing area. This whimsical experience includes a special visit from Santa, trackless train, raffles, entertainment, arts and crafts, inflatable jumpers and food vendors.

Details: 310-830-9997 or 310-847-3570.

Tree Lighting

6 p.m., Dec. 5

Carson Event Center, 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Winterfest

4:30 p.m., December 6

Veterans Park, 22400 Moneta Ave., Carson

