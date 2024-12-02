LA County Boosts Small Businesses and Nonprofits with $584,000 Holiday Grant Program

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

LOS ANGELES – The LA County Department of Economic Opportunity or DEO, in partnership with the Pacific Asian Consortium of Employment or PACE, Nov. 30 launched the economic opportunity holiday grant program, providing $584,000 in new grants to support small businesses and nonprofits as they continue to recover and rebound from the pandemic and take part in the holiday shopping season. Applications are open starting and will remain available through the New Year here, with funding to be distributed in February of 2025.

Funded through the American Rescue Plan Act or ARPA and the State Office of the Small Business Advocate, these grants have enabled businesses to stay open, retain staff, and invest in their recovery strategies – strengthening the foundation of LA County’s economy.

The National Retail Federation reports retail spending in the U.S. is projected to reach record highs this year, with consumers expected to spend an average of $25 per person higher than in previous years. In Los Angeles County, with 90% of businesses employing fewer than 20 people and representing the most diverse business community in the nation, the impact of the holiday shopping season can significantly boost local economies.

In addition, DEO is promoting the Shop Local LA County campaign, aiming to secure community members to support over a million small businesses throughout the County. DEO has teamed up with Microsoft and Align Organization on Digital Upskilling LA County, as part of the Shop Local LA County initiative, offering digital training to small businesses to enhance their online presence, marketing strategies, and e-commerce capabilities. Sign up to learn more about the digital upskilling LA County offerings: shoplocal.la

Details: To learn more and apply, visit here

