Uncover Parisian Gastronomy

A Taste of L’os à Moelle with Chef Maxime Aciana

By Lynn Nishimura

Origins: L’os à moelle (Marrowbone)

If you’ve seen “Emily in Paris,” you know that Paris is centered around fashion and French gastronomy, with the chef being one of the main characters in the Netflix series. That and the challenge of finding and reserving a table at the most coveted dining establishments is quintessentially chic and Parisian.

For those looking for an adventure at home or a delightful culinary experience, give “L’os à moelle” a try.

“L’os à moelle” is a French term referring to marrowbone, the bone marrow found inside the femur or shank bones of beef. This delicacy has been consumed since prehistoric times. Though some may find the concept crude, others appreciate it as a rustic dish or even a luxurious French delicacy. As you know, the French love tradition, often centering standout dishes around high-quality, unrefined ingredients.

When roasted, marrowbone becomes very rich, fatty, comforting, and oh-so-good. Paired with a glass of red wine, it is a delicious treat that has been fashionable for quite some time. At the same time, this dish has several health benefits when consumed in moderation.

It contains monounsaturated and polyunsaturated fats, which reduce inflammation and promote brain health. Additionally, it provides essential vitamins and minerals such as iron, vitamin A, and phosphorus, which support the immune system and overall health.

Chef Maxime Aciana, a Parisian chef renowned for his expertise at “Gaston Restaurant and Butcher Shop,” shares a straightforward yet elegant method for preparing “l’os à moelle.”

L’os à moelle by Chef Maxime Aciana:

Preparation of the Bones:

Start with beef shank bones, cut into sections or split lengthwise. You can request your butcher to do this for you.

Roasting:

Preheat your oven to 350°F (180°C).

Place the marrowbones on a baking tray and roast for 25 minutes. To check for doneness, insert a knife into the marrow; it should slide in without resistance.

Preparing the Toast:

Grill slices of baguette until crisp.

Spread a mixture of garlic and parsley on the toasted bread.

Serving:

Use a spoon to spread the marrow onto the prepared toast.

Finish with a pinch of “fleur de sel” for a touch of elegance.

The marrowbone melts like butter in your mouth. Spread this delicacy onto a slice of bread with herbs and a pinch of coarse salt to taste, and it’s like being on cloud nine.

Whether enjoyed at home or in a fine dining establishment, “l’os à moelle” promises to delight the palate and evoke a sense of culinary bliss. This dish is a testament to the timeless appeal of French gastronomy and is a must-try for home cooks, food influencers, and visitors to Paris and steakhouses across the United States alike. Dive into this traditional French delicacy and savor the rich, comforting flavors that have stood the test of time.

