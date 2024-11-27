Terranea Resort to Donate 200+ Thanksgiving Meals to RPV Families Impacted by Land Movement

: Attempt to read property "zones" on null inon line

Volunteers will pick up over 200 Thanksgiving meals donated by Terranea Resort to families who have been impacted by the Portuguese Bend landslide crisis in Rancho Palos Verdes. Mayor John Cruikshank, councilmembers Barbara Ferraro and Paul Seo, City Manager Ara Mihranian and Terranea Resort President Ralph Grippo will join volunteers from the Rancho Palos Verdes Council of Homeowners Associations, Rotary Club of Palos Verdes Peninsula, Palos Verdes Peninsula Association of REALTORS, St. Peter’s by the Sea Presbyterian Church and other community members in distributing meals prepared by Terranea Resort to landslide area residents. Many have been without gas and/or electricity since the summer due to destructive land movement.

The Thanksgiving donation is part of the ongoing Mend the Bend relief effort organized by the Rotary Club of Palos Verdes Peninsula, which provides hot meals donated by local restaurants to impacted residents.

“Our hearts go out to the Rancho Palos Verdes community residents affected by the recent landslides,” said Mr. Grippo. “During this season of gratitude, we are especially thankful to be part of such a resilient and cherished coastal community. We value our connection with our neighbors and hope to bring a sense of comfort and joy during the holiday season.”

“For the past 15 years, Terranea Resort has embodied what it means to be a community partner. On behalf of the City, we express our deepest gratitude for this act of generosity ensuring residents whose lives have been disrupted by land movement and utility shutoffs will enjoy a special Thanksgiving meal during one of the most difficult times in their lives,” said Mayor Cruikshank. “We also thank the volunteers who will be delivering the meals and all those in our community who have contributed to the Mend the Bend meal program over the past two months.”

