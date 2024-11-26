Watts Launches Door-Knocking Campaign to Raise Awareness and Promote Free Lead Testing

LOS ANGELES — Councilmember Tim McOsker, in partnership with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Mayor Karen Bass, the Watts Labor Community Action Committee, and the East Side Riders Bike Club, Nov. 23 announced the launch of a door-to-door water testing awareness campaign aimed at engaging residents across Watts. The initiative seeks to inform the community about free water testing for lead, following findings from the Better Watts Initiative study.

The Better Watts Initiative or BWI study, released in August, revealed concerning levels of lead in certain water sources in Watts, emphasizing the urgency of protecting public health. In response, the East Side Riders Bike Club or ESRBC has initiated a door-knocking campaign to ensure residents are aware of potential lead risks and the resources available to address them.

“We’re proud to be partnering with the East Side Riders Bike Club to go door-knocking in Watts, making sure every resident knows about LADWP’s free water quality testing,” said Councilmember Tim McOsker. “Everyone deserves access to safe water, but equally important, they deserve the peace of mind knowing that their water is truly safe. Together with community partners, we’re working directly with residents to ensure they’re informed and empowered to take action for their health and well-being.”

Immediately after the study’s release, Councilmember McOsker introduced a motion in the city council calling for a comprehensive plan to identify and address sources of lead exposure in Watts. The motion also called for clear communication strategies to keep residents informed of progress and mitigation efforts.

In collaboration with the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power or LADWP, the Mayor’s Office, McOsker’s Office, and the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles or HACLA, extensive water testing is being conducted across Watts’ housing developments. The door-to-door campaign complements these efforts by expanding outreach to the broader Watts community.

“Since August, we have been collaborating with HACLA, the Mayor’s Office, Council District 15, and the Better Watts Initiative to provide a comprehensive testing program of public housing sites in Watts,” said LADWP CEO and Chief Engineer Janisse Quiñones. “This includes preparing over 2,000 test kits and arranging for 3rd party testing in state-of-the-art laboratories. Now, we are expanding efforts to offer free water quality testing to the greater Watts community and are conducting extensive outreach efforts to residents to get free water quality testing at their points of use.”

City leaders have cautioned residents about companies offering water testing services and charging fees. Residents are reminded that all testing associated with this campaign is free and performed using high-precision, State-accredited drinking water laboratory tests. Any solicitation for payment is not affiliated with LADWP or this outreach effort.

“Our goal is to safeguard the health and future of the Watts community through the eradication of lead from our water supply,” said Timothy Watkins, President and CEO of WLCAC and founder of BWI.”Ultimately, there is no safe level of lead exposure for the human body. We are committed to continue collaborating with the Councilmember’s office and other partners to ensure every resident in Watts is informed about the risks of lead contamination and has access to the resources needed to address it.”

Watts is one of California’s most polluted neighborhoods according to CalEnviroScreen. The BWI study, which highlighted significant levels of lead in the tap water of several homes in public housing developments, revealed that some water samples contained lead concentrations exceeding the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s or EPA action level of 15 parts per billion—a threshold that mandates infrastructure repairs and public notification under EPA guidelines.

Founded in 2016, the BWI is a WLCAC-led collaborative advocating for environmental justice in Watts. Over four months, volunteers from BWI—including residents and students from UCLA and USC—collected more than 500 water samples from across the neighborhood.

The door-to-door campaign will take place, led by the ESRBC with interns from California State University Dominguez Hills and Watts high school Verbum Dei Jesuit High School, and other volunteers.

Residents seeking more information about free water testing can call LADWP’s Water Quality Hotline at 213-367-3182.

