Letters to the Editor-On the Election, Views From Abroad

On the Election, Views From Abroad

Oh Dear God. America, what have you done? You have given Trump the Presidency, the Senate, and the House, plus Presidential immunity. You will have Musk and RJK in important positions. You have given a Fascist full license to wreak havoc on his political opponents, pardon anyone that kisses the ring, make all cases against him disappear, and make war on migrants, illegal or not.

Didn’t anyone listen when Musk said there would be extreme hardship for a time.? Oh Lord, what have you done, America. Thank heavens I do not live there. There will be no brakes on Trump….none at all. He has the House, the Senate, the SCOTUS.

Unless there is a last-minute miracle, I think things will change in the USA beyond recognition. One other thing is for sure. I will put money on this. Trump will be gone sooner or later, and you will have President Vance…..

I feel sorry for everyone who voted for Kamala, and to all of you who voted for Trump, I hope you get what you deserve. You asked for it.

as for me…I will get to read books again, instead of insane transcripts.

Monnie BagbyWed

New Zealand

Why are so many Democrats and Liberals blind to the fact of what Biden’s administration has done to harm America?

As an Australian I can only answer the last part of the question, and that from someone living on one tiny part of the world stage.

I can tell you without a shadow of doubt that it’s not Biden who is making America a laughing stock. That “honor” rests fairly and squarely on the shoulders of Trump, the GOP, and all those whom other Americans refer to as MAGATS.

People here in Australia are aghast at how anyone could believe the rubbish Trump spews unless they were bigoted, uneducated, or highly motivated by some self-interest. People here don’t understand how professed Christians could support and vote for a morally bankrupt individual who is the antithesis of everything Christian. People here cannot believe that anyone with a modicum of education and critical thinking skills can’t see through Trump – or why they would still vote for him if they did.

People here respect the job President Biden has done restoring America’s reputation and while we don’t have a say in the matter we understand that the outcome of the November election will affect us, and the rest of the world greatly. That’s why we’re hoping Trump and his followers are confined to the dustbin of history – the sooner and more emphatically the better. It’s no longer a laughing matter.

Keith Hill

Australia

RE: Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration – Los Angeles County (LAC) Building in Jeopardy

Hello concerned citizens, tax-payers, members of the media – see the press release forwarded here.

Personally, I have expressed my opposition to this egregious potential purchase that is lacking in fiduciary responsibility by Los Angeles County, undermines and negates the intrinsic value of the Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration (KHHA), disrespect for the eminent architect Paul Williams, of African American heritage, who designed the premiere example of “Mid Century Modern” architecture; and the propinquity and synchronicity of the KHHA to the adjacent buildings including Los Angeles City Hall, and Superior Court.

Look up the history of the building to reaffirm the above. See my own public comments also attached.

I’m sending a letter requesting this issue be thoroughly investigated for all of the above reasons. It’s been surreptitious and the opposite of “transparent” with regard to informing the public, and its public funding is also at stake an outrageous amount. Thankfully Supervisor Janice Hahn has spoken up and voted against this and her colleagues do not seem to comprehend what is at risk. She is the lone voice of reason and we need to support her.

If you oppose this action please speak up to all the Supervisors, send letters to the editor, and send letters to the LAC Executive Officer. With immense concern.

Stephanie Mardesich

Constituent LAC District 4

Historic Preservationist

