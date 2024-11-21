Turkey Giveaways in the Harbor Region

There’s lots of hospitality going around in the Harbor Region with plenty of Turkey Giveaways for those in need.

RLN has gathered various locations to help your family make it a good Thanksgiving

Drive Thru Food and Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair

Sen. Stephen Bradford’s office is teaming up with El Camino College and Labor Community Services to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys (While supplies last).

Time:10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 22

Details: 310-412-6120

Venue: El Camino College parking lot F, 16007, Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance

The Restoration Project Thanksgiving Dinner

The Restoration Project is partnering with Church House Wilmington to provide a sit down Thanksgiving Dinner for the unhoused community in Wilmington.

Time: 3 to 7 p.m., Nov. 23

Cost: Free

Details: www.therestorationproject.org

Venue: Church House Wilmington, 1001 N. Wilmington Blvd. Wilmington

Annual Turkey Giveaway for Carson Residents

Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes, the Carson Cultural Arts Foundation and the Julia Banks Williams Delta Foundation announces the annual turkey giveaway event for all Carson residents. The event will take place at the SouthBay Pavilion Mall, Nov. 24.

This holiday season, the first 500 residents who attend will receive a free turkey or gift card to help ensure that every family can enjoy a warm meal. To participate, residents must bring proof of residency to the event. This giveaway aims to provide support to the local community and bring families together in celebration during this season of gratitude.

The event is open to all Carson residents. Proof of residency required for participation.

“This giveaway is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and support one another. I am grateful to the Carson Cultural Arts Foundation and Julia Banks Williams Delta Foundation for their continued partnership in making this possible, ” said Mayor Davis-Holmes.

Time: 1 p.m., Nov. 24

Cost: Free

Details: 310-366-6636

Venue: SouthBay Pavilion Mall, 20700 Avalon Blvd, Carson

Arise and Go Thanksgiving Event

Arise and Go was recently awarded a Neighborhood Purpose Grant from the Harbor City Neighborhood Council to support its annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Turkey Basket Giveaway. This generous grant will help the organization continue its tradition of bringing local families together for a festive celebration, providing meals and holiday cheer to those in need.

Time: 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 24

Cost: Free

Details: 424-250 9086

Venue: Harbor City Recreation Center, 24901, Frampton Ave., Harbor City

