Turkey Giveaways in the Harbor Region

There’s lots of hospitality going around in the Harbor Region with plenty of Turkey Giveaways for those in need.
RLN has gathered various locations to help your family make it a good Thanksgiving
Drive Thru Food and Turkey Giveaway and Resource Fair
Sen. Stephen Bradford’s office is teaming up with El Camino College and Labor Community Services to provide free Thanksgiving turkeys (While supplies last).
Time:10 a.m. to 12 p.m., Nov. 22
Details: 310-412-6120
Venue: El Camino College parking lot F, 16007, Crenshaw Blvd., Torrance
The Restoration Project Thanksgiving Dinner
The Restoration Project is partnering with Church House Wilmington to provide a sit down Thanksgiving Dinner for the unhoused community in Wilmington.
Time: 3 to 7 p.m., Nov. 23
Cost: Free
Details: www.therestorationproject.org
Venue: Church House Wilmington, 1001 N. Wilmington Blvd. Wilmington
Annual Turkey Giveaway for Carson Residents
Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes, the Carson Cultural Arts Foundation and the Julia Banks Williams Delta Foundation announces the annual turkey giveaway event for all Carson residents. The event will take place at the SouthBay Pavilion Mall, Nov. 24.
This holiday season, the first 500 residents who attend will receive a free turkey or gift card to help ensure that every family can enjoy a warm meal. To participate, residents must bring proof of residency to the event. This giveaway aims to provide support to the local community and bring families together in celebration during this season of gratitude.
The event is open to all Carson residents. Proof of residency required for participation.
“This giveaway is a wonderful opportunity for our community to come together and support one another. I am grateful to the Carson Cultural Arts Foundation and Julia Banks Williams Delta Foundation for their continued partnership in making this possible, ” said Mayor Davis-Holmes.
Time: 1 p.m., Nov. 24
Cost: Free
Details: 310-366-6636
Venue: SouthBay Pavilion Mall, 20700 Avalon Blvd, Carson
Arise and Go Thanksgiving Event
Arise and Go was recently awarded a Neighborhood Purpose Grant from the Harbor City Neighborhood Council to support its annual Community Thanksgiving Celebration and Turkey Basket Giveaway. This generous grant will help the organization continue its tradition of bringing local families together for a festive celebration, providing meals and holiday cheer to those in need.
Time: 6 to 8 p.m., Nov. 24
Cost: Free
Details: 424-250 9086
Venue: Harbor City Recreation Center, 24901, Frampton Ave., Harbor City