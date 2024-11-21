City Council Confirms Tiena Johnson Hall as General Manager of L.A. Housing Department

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles City Council approved Mayor Bass’ appointment of Tiena Johnson Hall as the next general manager of the Los Angeles Housing Department.. Johnson Hall will lead and implement strategies to cut through bureaucratic red tape, drive innovation for affordable housing development, prevent people from losing their housing, and work to house more Angelenos.

A press release from the mayor’s office stated Mayor Bass is driving a comprehensive strategy to increase housing production, accelerating more than 25,000 units of affordable housing, preserving thousands of existing affordable units in the city, and helping Angelenos stay housed by securing federal and state resources to increase the affordable housing supply.

“I’m proud to advance Mayor Bass’ vision for this city as we work together to build more affordable housing and keep Angelenos throughout the city housed,” said Tiena Johnson Hall, confirmed general manager of the L.A. Housing Department. “It’s an honor to be able to work on changing the status quo and address the homelessness crisis throughout the city.”

Johnson Hall serves as the executive director of the California Housing Finance Agency where she oversees bond issuance, leverages funding from the private sector and administers funds from the state of California and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development to deliver affordable housing for Californians in need. Johnson Hall was born in Los Angeles and raised her two small children in public affordable housing where issues of public housing quality, preservation and access became personally important for her.

Johnson Hall will begin her position on Jan. 6, 2025 where she will work closely with Lourdes Castro Ramirez, who will serve as the next president and CEO of the Housing Authority of the City of Los Angeles.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...