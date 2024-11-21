Officer-Involved Shooting – Atlantic Ave. LB

The Long Beach Police Department is investigating an officer-involved shooting which occurred on Nov. 19, about 3:15 p.m. Officers were dispatched to a report of a man with a gun near the 5200 block of Atlantic Ave.

Upon arrival, officers located a male adult suspect matching the description of the subject described in the initial call. Officers attempted to de-escalate and called in additional resources including a hostage negotiator and a mental evaluation team, but the suspect remained uncooperative. SWAT resources responded to the scene.

After over two and half hours of de-escalation attempts, the suspect produced a firearm. Both the suspect and four officers fired shots.

An officer was struck in the arm. He was transported to a local hospital where he was treated and later released.

The suspect sustained gunshot wounds. Officers immediately rendered aid to the suspect, until they were relieved by the Long Beach Fire Department, who were already on scene. LBFD personnel determined the suspect to be deceased at the scene.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Homicide detectives responded to the scene.

The identity of the suspect is being withheld pending notification of the next of kin by the Los Angeles County Department of the Medical Examiner.

Officers were equipped with body-worn cameras. LBPD is in the process of reviewing the footage and will make that available to the public as soon as possible.

As with all officer-involved shooting incidents, the Department will be conducting a full and thorough multi-level review of the incident. The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office will conduct an independent investigation of the incident, as they do with all officer-involved shootings that result in injury or death.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact Homicide Detectives Kelsey Myers or Ethan Shear at 562-570-7244, or anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, www.lacrimestoppers.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print



Like this: Like Loading...