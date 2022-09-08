Join the City of Carson in a night of music, food and entertainment at Cajun & Blues White Linen Affair. Take part in the second line parade headed by Kenny Sara’s Buc Jump Brass Band. Groove to the music Lady of Soul “Madame Dee” and “The Family”.

R&B Funk Band “Switch”, best known for their hit single, There’ll Never Be will headline the event. This event is for 21 and over. No pets, outside food/drinks, high back chairs or tents and no in and out.

Time: 7 p.m. to 12 a.m. Sept. 10

Cost: General admission is $20, VIP seating is $55 per person.

Details: www.carsonca.gov; 310-631-3130 or 310-329-7717

Advertisement

Venue: Carson Event Center Rose Garden 801 E. Carson St., Carson

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

