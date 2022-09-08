Trauma Intervention Program Looking For Volunteers

Trauma Intervention Program or TIP of Long Beach is looking for caring people willing to be part of a team of volunteers who provide immediate emotional and practical support to survivors of traumatic events.

TIP volunteers are called to emergency scenes by law enforcement through the 911 system to assist people experiencing a trauma such as witness to a crime, traffic accidents, or death of a loved one.

No experience is necessary but attendance at TIP’s eight-day training academy is required. September dates and times are listed below.

Details: 562-270-3355; www.TIPofLongBeach.org

