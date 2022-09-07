EPA Seeks Input on Pollution Prevention Grant Opportunity Funded by $100 Million Investment from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency or EPA Sept. 1, announced two listening sessions to collect input on the development of a new grant opportunity made possible by the $100 million investment in the agency’s Pollution Prevention (P2) program from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law or BIL.

The grant opportunity will encourage businesses that are working in, or working with, underserved or overburdened communities to adopt P2 practices in a way that advances the Biden-Harris Administration’s bold environmental agenda. The P2 program also delivers on President Biden’s Justice40 commitments to deliver 40% of benefits from climate, clean energy and pollution reduction investments, including from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, to underserved or overburdened communities.

A listening session on Sept. 21 will seek input from Tribes on this grant opportunity. Another session on Sept. 29 is for all potential applicants and stakeholders. For both listening sessions, EPA is interested in understanding how these grants can be most accessible and useful to applicants. EPA will also seek additional insight into how funded projects can help businesses adopt P2 approaches to address environmental problems in underserved/overburdened communities. Additionally, the agency is also interested in feedback on which projects would best support the grant’s goals and which barriers exist to potential applicants and what can be done to minimize those barriers.

Eligible applicants include U.S. states, Tribes, territories, or entities of these governments such as colleges and universities. Eligible applicants may also partner with interested stakeholders. Matching funds will not be required for these grants, making this funding opportunity more accessible to underserved or overburdened communities. The funding cycle for the grant opportunity would run in the off years of the traditional P2 grants.

Written feedback on this new grant opportunity will also be accepted through Oct. 28, 2022, at: P2-EJ-Grants@epa.gov

Advertisement

Register for the listening sessions using the following links:

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 21

Register for the Sept. 21 listening session for tribes and intertribal consortia:

Time: 2 to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29

Register for the Sept. 29 listening session for other potential applicants and stakeholders:

Details: P2 and the P2 Grant Program.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

