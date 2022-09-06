Gov. Newsom Signs Legislation to Improve Working Conditions and Wages for Fast-Food Workers

SACRAMENTO – On Labor Day, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced that he has signed landmark legislation to empower fast-food workers with new wage and workplace protections to support their health, safety and welfare.

AB 257, the Fast Food Accountability and Standards Recovery Act by Assemblymember Chris Holden (D-Pasadena), authorizes the creation of the fast food council comprised of representatives from labor and management to set minimum standards for workers in the industry, including for wages, conditions related to health and safety, security in the workplace, the right to take time off from work for protected purposes and protection from discrimination and harassment.

Members of the fast food council at the Department of Industrial Relations will include fast food workers and their advocates, franchisees, franchisors and representatives from the Governor’s Office of Business and Economic Development and the Department of Industrial Relations.

