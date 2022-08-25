Long Beach Briefs: Focus On Climate and Community Health

Long Beach Adopts New Climate Action Plan

LONG BEACH —The Long Beach City Council Aug. 16, adopted the Climate Action Adaptation Plan or CAAP. The CAAP lays out a framework to achieve these important objectives:

Reduce emissions to 40% below 1990 levels by 2030 and minimize long Beach’s contributions to global greenhouse gas.

Adapt to the impacts of climate change while maintaining quality of life, prosperity, and equity for all residents.

The CAAP calls for increased reliance on clean energy sources, investment in walkable communities and public transit, reductions in oil production and changes to commercial waste programs to implement green-waste practices. The plan also establishes a climate action office that will report to the city manager and be responsible for implementing the CAAP.

Details: www.longbeach.gov/lbds/planning/caap/

Advertisement

City Launches RFPs for Community Organizations to Expand or Launch New Promotora/Community Health Champion Programs

LONG BEACH — The City of Long Beach is seeking to partner with community organizations to expand existing or launch new Promotora/Community Health Champion (P/CHC) programs that promote education and wellness opportunities across Long Beach communities.

P/CHC are community navigators, care coordinators and community engagement individuals who focus on increasing community access and connection to health screenings, health education, and mental health and well-being resources. Eligible organizations are encouraged to submit proposals through the city’s procurement platform, Long Beach Buys by 11 a.m. Sept. 20.

This funding opportunity is intended to bring together local community-serving organizations that want to build and expand the presence of P/CHC to specifically reach and connect Long Beach residents who have been most impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic to provide accurate and culturally responsive health information and resources. Multiple organizations will be awarded, and priority will be given to ensure representation of Long Beach’s diverse communities are reflected in the awards made.

Specific details related to this Request for Proposal (RFP), including project scope, eligibility requirements, and submission instructions are available through Long Beach Buys.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Print

