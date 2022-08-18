BOE to Hold its Annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing

Taxpayers and stakeholders are invited to participate and provide input

SACRAMENTO – The California State Board of Equalization OR BOE will hold its annual Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing on Aug. 30, in conjunction with the Board’s August 2022 Meeting. Taxpayers and stakeholders are invited to attend in person, participate by phone, or submit comments online on items described in the BOE’s Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate’s Annual Report, and share suggestions, comments, or concerns on California’s property tax system. Taxpayers and stakeholders can also present any ideas or changes to the Alcoholic Beverage Tax Law or comment on their experiences or issues regarding BOE services.

“Californians fund schools, local communities, and state programs by paying property taxes and the Alcoholic Beverage Tax,” said BOE Chair Malia M. Cohen. “The BOE is constitutionally and statutorily responsible for the oversight of California’s property tax system and the Alcoholic Beverage Tax, and taxpayers and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to participate and directly provide input to assist the Board in fulfilling its duties.”

How to Participate:

Time: 10 a.m.Aug. 30

Venue: 450 N Street, Auditorium Sacramento, CA 95814

By phone 1-877-336-4440, access code 4192718#

In writing Submit written comments online in advance.

The 2022 Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing will be livestreamed on the BOE website.

Background: The Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing is held in accordance with the Morgan Property Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights and the California Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights related to the Alcoholic Beverage Tax Law.

Details: Find additional information on the Taxpayers’ Bill of Rights Hearing webpage and by viewing the public service announcement featuring Taxpayers’ Rights Advocate Lisa Thompson.

