A woman was killed and two others were injured after shots were fired at a gathering in Wilmington, on Tuesday, August 16.

Officers first responded to reports of a shooting on the 800 block of Lagoon Ave at around 2:07 p.m., LAPD Officer Lee said. Two suspects, both male Hispanics, exited their car and fired multiple shots at a group of people standing outside of a house. They then got in their car and fled the location, Lee said.

Officers arrived to find a total of three people with gunshot wounds. Firefighters and paramedics transported the three victims, a male and female in their 20s, and a female in her 50s, to the hospital. The younger female later died at the hospital, Lee said.

Multiple casings were seen on the sidewalk one house away from where the victims were struck. The two suspects have not been located, and no arrests were made. Officials are considering the shooting to be gang related.

