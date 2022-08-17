Gascon Recall Fails

Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk (RR/CC) Dean C. Logan announced Aug. 15, the RR/CC has completed the examination and verification of all 715,833 petition signatures submitted for the recall of Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon.

Based on the examination and verification, 520,050 signatures were found to be valid and 195,783 were found to be invalid. To qualify the recall for the ballot, the petition required 566,857 valid signatures; therefore, the petition has failed to meet the sufficiency requirements and no further action shall be taken on the petition.

A summary breakdown of the invalid signatures is as follows:

• Not Registered: 88,464

• Max Number of Times Signed (Duplicate): 43,593

• Different Address: 32,187

• Mismatch Signature: 9,490

• Canceled: 7,344

• Out of County Address: 5,374

• Other: 9,331

The RR/CC has notified the proponents of these findings. Proponents of the recall petition may examine the petition signatures if desired, no later than 21 days after the certification of insufficiency of the petition.

