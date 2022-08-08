Join Carson’s Relay for Life 5K Tiki Kiki, Aug. 13

Join the City of Carson to honor and celebrate the warriors who fight, who have fought, and who have fallen in the annual Carson Relay for Life, a fundraising walk dedicated to uniting people in all walks of life to attack cancer from every angle.

To join a team, create your own, or to donate, log on to www.relayforlife.org/carsonca. It is never too late to join the city in its aim to spread awareness. Walk-ins on the day of the event are welcome. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. and the event starts promptly at 10 a.m.

The Relay for Life movement is dedicated to helping communities attack cancer. Through funds donated, time given, or awareness raised, the Carson community is teaming up to make a difference. Relay for Life began in 1985 and now millions of Americans participate in relay events throughout the nation. Internationally, the program has also seen an increase in support, with relays now operating or planned in over two dozen nations.

Aside from raising money through sponsorship, the event creates a unique spirit of camaraderie among those who have survived cancer or currently share the same experience.

The American Cancer Society or ACS estimates that one out of three people in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime. Relay For Life aims to empower communities to fight cancer. Funds raised help ACS fund and conduct breakthrough research and provide cancer patients and their families the resources they need, like free rides to chemo, free places to stay near hospitals and a live 24/7 helpline for answers and support.

Time: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 13

Details: RelayForLife.org.

Venue: Carson Park, 21411 Orrick Ave., Carson

