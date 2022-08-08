Long Beach BRIEFS: $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers And Proposed FY Budget Unveiled

Long Beach City Council Votes to Set a $25 Minimum Wage for Healthcare Workers

The Long Beach City Council Aug. 2, voted unanimously in favor of an ordinance setting a $25 minimum wage for healthcare workers. The minimum wage will apply to all employees including clinicians, nursing assistants, janitors, pharmacists and laundry workers at private Long Beach health care facilities, including acute psychiatric hospitals, dialysis clinics, hospitals and other businesses that are part of an integrated health care delivery system.

Throughout the pandemic, workers in a healthcare setting have put their lives on the line to keep everyone healthy and safe — often working long hours and subjected to burnout, exhaustion and the perils of the COVID-19 pandemic. The City of Long Beach noted that it recognizes these essential workers through the implementation of this $25 minimum wage.

City of Long Beach Unveils Proposed Fiscal Year 2023 Budget

The City of Long Beach Aug. 2 unveiled its proposed fiscal year 2023 or FY 23 Budget, with a special presentation on a five-year Measure A Infrastructure Investment Plan. The proposed FY 23 Budget is $3.2 billion and continues prioritizing pandemic recovery support for residents and business; implements new initiatives that promote safety, health and quality of life; and makes strong investments in the City’s infrastructure.

The new investments made in the Proposed FY 23 Budget take into consideration priorities from the Long Beach City Council as well as community feedback from residents received during the budget development process earlier this year. Select highlights are listed below with an even more comprehensive and detailed list in the full budget book available online

Addressing Homelessness

Community Safety

Equity, Inclusion, Health and Quality of Life Support

Business Attraction, Support and Economic Development

Arts, Culture and Tourism

Infrastructure, Maintenance and Critical Needs Investments

Climate Change and Environmental Sustainability

Recruitment, Retention and Strengthening Internal Administrative Services

Unfunded Operational Needs and Major Liabilities Improvements

Measure A Infrastructure Investment Plan

The Long Beach Recovery Act

Mayor’s Recommendations

The city manager provided the mayor with his proposed budget in early July. The mayor has reviewed and supports the Proposed FY 23 Budget and has made additional recommendations.

These items will be funded from the Long Beach Recovery Act Funds under “Securing the City’s Future” that is anticipated to be available at the end of FY 22 due to improved FY 22 projections. The structural addition ($125,000) can be covered with this one-time funding source for FY 23 but will need to be addressed with structural solutions in FY 24.

The city council held the first of several budget hearings on Aug. 2, to begin the budget review process. The budget oversight committee also met on August 2 to review the budget and provide recommendations to the full city council. This proposed budget will go through review and ultimate approval by the city council with any modifications as they deliberate and take additional input on the city’s spending plan for the next fiscal year.

Earlier this year, the city held three virtual community meetings to offer Long Beach residents an opportunity to provide feedback at an earlier phase of the FY 23 Budget development process. The city will host three additional virtual community meetings in August to educate community members of the Proposed FY 23 Budget and garner community feedback. City residents are invited to attend one of the three meetings listed below:

5:30 to 7 p.m., Aug. 11

6 to 7:30 p.m., Aug. 17

6:30 to 8 p.m., Aug. 22

To register, visit longbeach.gov/fy23. Advanced registration is required in order to receive the link to the Zoom meeting. Interpretation services will be available. Those who require interpretation services may call 562.570.6465 at least 72 hours in advance of each meeting.

Community members also may provide input on the Proposed Budget by completing the Digital Budget Comment Card, available in English, Spanish, Khmer and Tagalog, at a Long Beach Public Library location with open computer labs.

Details: longbeach.gov/budget.

