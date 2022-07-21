Special Hearing: Deputy Gangs in the L.A. County Sheriff’s Department

The Civilian Oversight Commission is hosting a special hearing on deputy gangs in the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. The public is encouraged to attend. Community input is vital to the ongoing analysis of the department’s policies, practices and procedures.

View the Agenda.

On July 25, there are three ways to tune in:

In Person: RSVP and join us at Loyola Marymount University, Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, 919 Albany Street, Los Angeles, CA 90015 Watch: Register for Webex (event password: COC123) or follow the Facebook Livestream . Listen: Call 213-306-3065 and enter access code: 2594 957 3398 and numeric meeting password: 262123

Submit written comments for the official meeting record by completing this form. Submissions will be accepted until July 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Time: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. July 25

Cost: Free

Details: 213-253-5678; cocnotify@coc.lacounty.gov

Venue: Loyola Marymount University, Downtown Law Campus, Albert H. Girardi Advocacy Center, Robinson Courtroom, 919 Albany Street, Los Angeles.

