Los Angeles Murder Suspect Added to FBI’s Ten Most Wanted Fugitives List

Suspect is accused of killing a man in front of barbershop
Omar Alexander Cardenas, wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of a man and unlawful flight to avoid prosecution, has been added to the Ten Most Wanted Fugitives list. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading directly to his arrest.
On August 15, 2019, Cardenas allegedly fired several rounds from a semi-automatic handgun in the direction of a barbershop, striking an adult male standing outside in the head, causing his death. The incident took place at Hair Icon Barber Shop, which is located in a small shopping center in the Sylmar neighborhood of Los Angeles, California. Law enforcement officials believe the victim may not have known Cardenas.
