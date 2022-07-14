Ports Briefs: POLA Sets New June Cargo Record And POLB Sees Strongest June on Record

SAN PEDRO — The Port of Los Angeles moved 876,611 Twenty-Foot Equivalent Units or TEUs in June, edging out last year as the best June in the Port’s 115-year history. At the mid-point of 2022, the Port has handled more than 5.4 million TEUs, matching last year’s record-setting pace.

Seroka announced the June numbers at a media briefing, where he was joined by Retired Gen. Stephen R. Lyons, the recently appointed port and supply chain envoy to the Biden-Harris Administration Supply Chain Disruptions Task Force. Lyons discussed supply chain challenges nationwide and what is being done to improve the movement of goods and help lower costs for people.

June 2022 loaded imports reached 444,680 TEUs compared to the previous year, a decrease of 5% but 12% higher than the previous five-year June average.

Loaded exports came in at 93,890 TEUs, a 2.3% decrease compared to the same period last year. American exports out of the Port of Los Angeles have declined 39 of the past 44 months.

Empty containers reached 338,041 TEUs, an increase of 8.1% compared to last year.

On the other side of the harbor the Port of Long Beach achieved its most active June and busiest quarter on record, boosted by increased consumer demand as retailers stock shelves for back-to-school shopping.

Dockworkers and terminal operators moved 835,412 twenty-foot equivalent units in June, up 15.3% from the same month last year and surpassing the previous record set in June 2018 by 83,224 TEUs. Imports rose 16.4% to 415,677 TEUs, while exports saw a 1.4% decrease to 115,303 TEUs. Empty containers moved through the Port jumped 21.6% to 304,433 TEUs.

The cargo influx arrived as pandemic-induced shutdowns were lifted in China, retailers stocked up on back-to-school supplies and ongoing consumer demand continued to be robust despite inflation and the potential threat of an economic recession in 2023.

The port has moved 5,007,778 TEUs during the first half of 2022, up 5.3% from the same period last year. It was also the port’s best quarter overall with 2,547,119 TEUs moved from April 1 to June 30, breaking the previous record set during the first quarter of 2022 by 86,460 TEUs.

