Red Cross Blood Drive at CMA San Pedro

Red Cross Blood Drive
The American Red Cross is partnering with Discovery Shark Week to encourage blood donations throughout July. Since the pandemic, blood supplies have been chronically low. This blood drive will help. The blood drive will be held in the aquarium library. Proof of vaccination and a mask are required when you arrive. Everyone who participates will automatically be entered for a chance to win an exclusive Shark Week merchandise package along with a special t-shirt.
Time: July 18
Details: schedule an appointment at: RedCrossBlood.org
Venue: Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro