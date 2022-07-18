LA County Regional Park And Open Space District Allocate More Than $9 Million in Funding

The Los Angeles County Regional Park and Open Space District or RPOSD announced the allocation of over $9 million in Measure A grant funding for technical assistance services to 30 cities and the unincorporated portions of the county that are in high and very high park-need areas. The funding allocation will be used to support and further park project development.

RPOSD established the Technical Assistance Program or TAP as part of the 2016 voter-approved funding from Measure A, the LA County safe, clean neighborhood parks and beaches measure, to assist agencies and organizations develop eligible park projects and competitive applications for its grant programs, and to help communities create multi-benefit park projects and programs throughout the county.

Since the passage of Measure A, RPOSD has allocated about $400 million in Measure A funds to cities and park development agencies to help fund new park space, create better access to existing parks, and improve park amenities.

TAP links high/very high park need entities with professional consultants, with expertise in various park development disciplines at no cost to the eligible city.

Details; https://rposd.lacounty.gov

