Expanded Personal Care Services and Family Entertainment Centers May Open Safely

LONG BEACH — The Long Beach Department of Health and Human Services as of Oct23, allows for the expansion of personal care services, family entertainment centers and private outdoor playgrounds. The changes, which are detailed in an updated health order, are effective Oct. 26, and are in alignment with the State and County of Los Angeles guidelines.

The State is now allowing personal services to operate indoors at all tier levels. This guidance applies to esthetic, skin care, electrology, nail services, body art professionals, tattoo shops, piercing shops, tanning salons, massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings) and other businesses as outlined in the health order. The updated health order and protocols were issued Oct 23. An overview of changes is below.

Nail Salons and All Other Personal Care Services

Nail salons and all other personal care services may open indoors with no restriction on capacity. However, other health/safety precautions will apply, including: Maintaining six-foot distancing between individuals, except where services are being performed. No waiting indoors. Maximum of one employee per customer.

Workers who consistently must be within six feet of customers or co-workers must wear a secondary barrier (e.g., face shield or safety goggles) in addition to a face covering.

All employees should minimize the amount of time spent within six feet of customers.

Hair Salons and Barbershops

Limit on indoor capacity removed. Capacity is limited by the amount of people that can maintain a six-foot distance between individuals and workstations.

Family Entertainment Centers

May open outdoors.

Limited to those located within public parks, batting cages, miniature golf and go-kart racing. All other family entertainment centers must remain closed until permitted to open.

Private Outdoor Playgrounds

Private outdoor playgrounds may open at the discretion of the operator in adherence to State guidance. This includes outdoor playgrounds at museums, aquariums and zoos.

This action is effective as of Oct. 26 and will continue until it is extended, rescinded or amended in writing by the Health Officer.

In August, the State unveiled its Blueprint for a Safer Economy, a framework for tracking the spread of COVID-19 and establishing reopening guidelines using a four-tier color-coded system. On Oct. 20, the State announced counties falling in the purple tier, such as the County of Los Angeles, which includes Long Beach, could allow the above operations to resume with modifications.

Details: longbeach.gov/COVID19

