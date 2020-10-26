Long Beach Appoints Independent Redistricting Commissioners

LONG BEACH — The results of the 2020 Census will begin being put to work.

In November 2018, Long Beach voters approved Measure DDD, which amended the City Charter to create a commission comprised of residents tasked with determining the boundaries of council districts every 10 years after the national census.

The Independent Redistricting Commission will begin participating in training meetings in December 2020, and the redistricting process will commence in 2021 following the release of the 2020 Census data.

The City of Long Beach Ethics Commission has established a subpool of 23 qualified applicants and randomly selected the first nine commissioners for the Independent Redistricting Commission, which will be responsible for redrawing the boundaries of the City’s nine council districts every 10 years following completion of the Census.

The Independent Redistricting Commissioners were selected from the subpool by council district and include:

Council District 1, Eric R. Oates

Council District 2, Ryan Giffen

Council District 3, Thomas J. Cooper

Council District 4, Nicole Lopez

Council District 5, Sharon Diggs-Jackson

Council District 6, Alejandra Gutierrez

Council District 7, Frank A. Gutierrez

Council District 8, Marissa Martinez

Council District 9, Sevly Singuon

The Independent Redistricting Commission will consist of 13 commissioners and two alternates. The nine appointed commissioners will be tasked with filling the remaining six vacancies with candidates from the subpool in November 2020.

Details: longbeach.gov/redistricting.

