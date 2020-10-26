6th Annual Environmental Justice Virtual Conference

The South Coast Air Quality Management District invites you to participate in this virtual conference that will highlight the environmental justice and health challenges facing communities within SCAQMD jurisdiction and beyond. COVID-19 has highlighted the importance of continuing efforts to improve air quality. The conference will channel the voices of the community and government fighting for environmental justice. The breakout sessions will provide the opportunity to explore the ongoing environmental justice inequities.

This year’s breakout sessions include:

AB 617 Finding Success in Community Partnerships and Paving a Path Together

Youth United to Change the World

Hearing the Voice of Health Professionals- The Future of America

Women in the Environmental Justice Movement

A Closer Look- Tribal Nations on the Frontlines

Forging a Path from the Pandemic: Bold Legislation for Environmental Equity and Recovery

Who Should Attend: Environmental justice activists, community advocates and organizations, health professionals, academic researchers, government officials and the public.

Time: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 28

Cost: Free (Registration is required)

Details: www./whova.com/portal/registration

