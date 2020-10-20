Port of Long Beach Earns Awards at National Trade Conference

The Port of Long Beach announced Oct 15, it has received honors for outstanding information management and engineering projects during the recent American Association of Port Authorities or AAPA annual conference. The AAPA represents more than 130 public port authorities in the United States, Canada, the Caribbean and Latin America.

Two of the awards were for information technology projects. “Pilot Slips Application” is an online system that replaces a paper-based process detailing ship moves at the Port of Long Beach and related ship moves at the Port of Los Angeles. It earned an Information Technology Distinction award in the Port Operations and Management Systems category. Another application, “Temporary Berth Assignments,” which was created to track temporary berthing data, received an award in the same category.

A partnership between the Port of Long Beach, Cavotec and International Transportation Service, won a Facilities Engineering Award for a joint design and construction project, “Port of Long Beach Smart eTruck Charging.” The project delivered a hands-free charging solution for electric yard tractors, as part of a zero-emissions vehicle demonstration at the Port.

