LACoFD Responds To A Ballot Drop Box Fire In Baldwin Park

LOS ANGELES – On Oct. 18, about 8 p.m., Los Angeles County firefighters responded to a report of a fire located outside the Baldwin Park Library on the 4300 block of North Maine Avenue in the City of Baldwin Park.

When crews arrived, they immediately worked to extinguish a ballot drop box fire. The contents of the ballot drop box were secured by the Baldwin Park Police Department and Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk. The Federal Bureau of Investigation is involved in the investigation.

On Oct. 19, L.A. County Supervisor Janice Hahn condemned the person/s who set fire to the drop box.

“This attack on a county ballot drop box was reprehensible,” Hahn said. “Burning ballots is not just vandalism, it is an attack on our democracy and on our residents’ right to vote. Whoever did this must be found and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.”

Supervisor Hahn has asked the L.A. County Registrar Recorder to ensure ballot boxes are emptied nightly from now until Election Day.

