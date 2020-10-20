Arts Council for Long Beach Announces City of Long Beach Covid Relief Fund Partnership

LONG BEACH— The City of Long Beach has dedicated an additional $75,000 of Covid-19 Relief Funding for Long Beach artists and arts organizations impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic. These funds will be awarded through the Arts Council for Long Beach grant program. This funding is part of the $1.5 Million in CARES funding already granted to arts organizations by the city council. Covid-19 Relief grants will be distributed on a rolling basis until funds are exhausted.

Since May 2020, the Arts Council dedicated over $50,000 to a relief fund and the city’s allocation continues this much needed for artists and organizations of all genres. Funding for the grant is provided by: Arts Council for Long Beach, Long Beach

Community Foundation, Edison International, Supervisor Janice Hahn, Long Beach Post and Dark Arts Emporium. With the City’s contribution to the relief fund the Arts Council is able to provide $125,000 in relief to artists and organizations.For application assistance please contact Marketing and Grants Associate, Judy Estrada at judy.estrada@artslb.org.

Details: www.artslb.org/covid19-grant

