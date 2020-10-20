Improving Digital Government Services

LOS ANGELES — The COVID-19 crisis has been so challenging for people across the City, but it did lay the groundwork to more efficiently serve Angelenos by forcing the city to adapt and innovate. In his latest report, “A Stronger Connection: Expanding Digital Government Services,” L.A. Controller Ron Galperin called for the City of Los Angeles to expand online and remote services. It has already started doing so through virtual meetings to facilitate public hearings, a telemedicine pilot program to reduce ambulance dispatches and prevent ER congestion, and online training sessions for seniors.

Also analyzed in the report is the city’s greatly expanded telework program. Galperin found that the City’s experiment with working from home proved that telework is a sensible workforce strategy that can make department operations stronger and more resilient to emergency disruptions.

Details: www.lacontroller.org/audits-and-reports/digitalservices

