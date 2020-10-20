Gov. Newsom Names Scientific Safety Review Workgroup to Advise State on COVID-19 Vaccines

SACRAMENTO – Gov. Gavin Newsom Oct. 19, named a group of nationally acclaimed California physician scientists with expertise in immunization and public health to the state’s COVID-19 Scientific Safety Review Workgroup that will independently review the safety and efficacy of any vaccine that receives FDA approval for distribution. While there is no proven vaccine for COVID-19 yet, these health experts – guided by the principles of safety, equity and transparency – will review any vaccine that receives federal approval and verify its safety, before California makes a COVID-19 vaccine available to those most at risk.

The Scientific Safety Review Workgroup is a key piece of the state’s initial COVID-19 vaccine distribution plan, which was submitted to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Oct. 16. Many vaccine candidates are in clinical trials currently, and California is putting a system in place for the distribution and administration of a vaccine as supply becomes available.

A Drafting Guidelines Workgroup comprised of immunization, public health, ethicists, health care and academic experts will develop California-specific guidance for the prioritization and allocation of vaccines when supplies are limited.

A Community Advisory Vaccine Committee will provide input and feedback to the planning efforts and solve barriers of equitable vaccine implementation and decision-making.

Details: www.cdph.ca.gov/distribution-plan

