Protesters with shields prepare to confront cops. Photo courtesy of 48hills

Tiny number of Trumpites get nowhere as hundreds of anti-fascist demonstrators show up.

By GARRETT LEAHY – OCTOBER 18, 2020

A group of several hundred protesters faced off with about 50 police officers on Market Street and Van Ness Avenue Saturday afternoon, after an earlier demonstration counter-protesting a small “free speech” rally organized by Philip Anderson, a Texan who has complained about censorship, particularly by Twitter, of right-wing views expressed on social media.

There were about ten people associated with the “free speech” rally, and 300-400 anti-fascist protesters, a small number of whom struck Anderson, bloodying his mouth and knocking out one of his teeth. Shortly after, SFPD shut down the event, deeming it a public safety risk.

Read more at, www.48hills.org/2020/10/protesters-face-off-with-cops-after-driving-white-supremacists-away

