Random Letters: 10-15-20

Help for Small Business

When COVID-19 hit, thousands of Americans tried to figure out how to keep their businesses going — not just for themselves, but also for their employees. At first, it looked like the government’s Paycheck Protection Plan (PPP) would help them through this. Thousands of small businesses applied for loans. But what happened?

Companies tied to the president’s relatives and associates (e.g., private jet companies, country clubs, even Kanye West) got bailed out with millions in government loans. mom and pop businesses? They got turned down and were told that there was just not enough money left. Do you know someone who works at, or runs a small business? Send them this video and make sure that everyone you know is registered and has a plan to vote safely and early!

Robert Greenwald, President, Brave New Films, Los Angeles

Leadership on Climate Change

My friend Sen. Kamala Harris made California proud on the debate stage this week.

She was passionate and empathetic, and shined a light on so many issues Americans are struggling with every single day — including climate change and its devastating effects on our state. Kamala unequivocally declared on the national stage that climate change is an existential threat.

While our state literally burns, Mike Pence is still denying the science of climate change. How can we get to a point where we debate HOW to tackle climate change when this administration is stuck debating its existence?

We need our leaders to act with courage to save our environment from collapse. We need bold solutions that allow our economy to thrive, that focus on those disproportionately impacted and protect our planet.

Listen, here in California we are leading the nation in bold policies to tackle climate change — and we have no other choice but to continue that fight. If you agree that climate change is real, will you pitch in today to stand with me so we can save our planet?

Gavin Newsom, Governor of California

Open Letter to Trump

Dear President Trump,

You have had almost four years to lead the United States and have failed us by your own choosing. Whether it be in foreign policy and domestic policy you have not protected the United States as Commander-in Chief.

Now comes the latest news about your complete disrespect for our military and total disregard for the COVID-19 virus. We the American people have finally borne witness to what happens when they place an incompetent business leader into the Oval Office. Quality of life is not a business decision sir but rather it is a humane choice to be empathetic to those who cannot help themselves.

Joe Biden has that empathy and will return the United States to the era when we were respected internationally because of how we treat our citizens domestically.

This election is a clear choice between those who have never had it so good and those of us who know we can do better. Joe Biden will lead us there.

Fellow citizens, exercise your right to vote to preserve your sacred heritage, promote your children’s future and obtain the blessings of liberty we all cherish.

To restore a sense of decency to the United States rise and vote!

Joe Bialek, Cleveland, Ohio

