Voting may look different this election season – but it’s critical to make a plan to vote early. Fortunately, you have safe and accessible options that will help you stay healthy when making your voice heard.

The safest way to participate in this election is to return your Vote by Mail ballot – which will be mailed by Oct. 5 to all registered voters.

Learn your safe voting options by making your voting plan today.

How to safely return your mail-in ballot:

Return by mail: This is the safest and most convenient way to exercise your right to vote this fall. All registered voters in Los Angeles County will be issued a ballot to ensure you have safe voting options during the COVID-19 pandemic. Once you receive it, fill it out at home and return it by mail as soon as possible. Click here to learn more about voting by mail, www.lavote.net/home/voting-elections/voting-options/vote-by-mail

Vote by Mail Ballot Drop Box: These contactless drop boxes help you stay distanced and safe! When you receive your Vote by Mail ballot, locate one of 400 secure ballot drop boxes throughout LA County to drop your voted ballot off. Click here to learn more and find your local ballot drop box, www./lavote.net//vote-by-mail/vbm-ballot-drop-off

Drop off at any Vote Center: If you need to vote in person, be sure to vote early (Vote Centers are open starting 10 days before Election Day) to avoid long lines. Rest assured all Vote Centers will follow public health and safety guidelines related to COVID-19. Click here to learn more about early voting at Voter Centers, www.lavote.net//voting-options/voting-in-person

Voting early means taking a trip to the mailbox.

Details: www.tinyurl.com/la-vote.net

