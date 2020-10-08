LA County Library Receives Funding from Supervisor Janice Hahn for Workforce Support Workshop Series

LOS ANGELES— LA County Library has received funding from Los Angeles County Supervisor Janice Hahn to develop a new virtual workforce support workshop series that will complement existing, ongoing virtual programming focused on skills for jobseekers.

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused LA County to enter unprecedented times, including considerable job losses, with unemployment numbers hitting record highs. The goal of the workforce support workshop series is to help individuals—especially in communities impacted by high unemployment and with low internet connectivity—by providing both technological resources and learning support, enabling them to successfully reenter the workforce.

The program will consist of six 6-week virtual workshop series conducted by expert presenters, with the first beginning in December 2020. Up to 200 people will be able to participate in each 6-week workshop, and will receive valuable tools and information to expand their skill sets and strengthen their job-seeking efforts, including resume writing and interviewing skills. Participants will have to register for the full 6-week series and borrow a Chromebook laptop and a wireless hotspot kit from the Library, for the duration of the program, to ensure internet connectivity. The kit will also include supporting materials.

The kits will be available from the following 20 participating libraries: Charter Oak, Compton, East Los Angeles, East Rancho Dominquez, Florence, Graham, Hawaiian Gardens, La Puente, Lake Los Angeles, Lancaster, Lennox, Little Rock, Los Nietos, Norwalk, Rosemead, San Fernando, South Whittier, Topanga, Willowbrook, and Woodcrest.

More information regarding registration for the workshop series will be released later this winter, as details are confirmed.

