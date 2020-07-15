Rumble podcast with Laurie Garrett



From Michael Moore

Since the beginning of the Coronavirus pandemic, Pulitzer Prize-winning science writer Laurie Garrett has been the most blunt and forthright analyst warning the public about how destructive the virus will be. She has been sounding the alarm on our lack of preparedness for a pandemic since her 1994 book, “The Coming Plague.” Her warnings were not heeded. The United States has now bungled it’s response and we are hitting record-high numbers of new cases. She joins Michael for a discussion about all aspects of the pandemic, including the disastrous decisions by President Trump and President Xi, what myths have persisted about the virus, whether schools might open in the fall, why the economic impact has not yet reached bottom, and the social and psychological effects we will be dealing with for many years. We need to hear the unvarnished truth if we are going to find our way out of this. Garrett says we should call this what it is, a plague, and she offers a way out should anyone want to listen.