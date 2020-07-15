ADVISORY: Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum to Mark 60th Anniversary of JFK Acceptance Speech with Torch Lighting

ADVISORY—At the request of Supervisor Janice Hahn, the historic torch of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum will be lit today, July 15 to mark the 60th anniversary of President John F. Kennedy’s acceptance of the democratic nomination. JFK accepted the nomination and delivered “The New Frontier” acceptance speech to a packed Coliseum stadium on July 15, 1960.

The torch will be lit from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Hahn, who serves as President of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Commission, will be available for interviews at the Coliseum from 10:30 to 11:30 tomorrow. Her father, former Supervisor Kenny Hahn, led the pledge of allegiance at the 1960 Democratic National Convention held down the street from the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum at the LA Sports Arena.

To request an interview with Supervisor Hahn, contact Liz Odendahl at lodendahl@bos.lacounty.gov.