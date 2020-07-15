Homicide and Death Investigation This Week in Carson

LASD Homicide Bureau Conducts a Death Investigation

At 3 a.m. July 14, on the 1000 block of Renton Street, Carson, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Homicide investigators responded to a death investigation.

Carson deputies responded to a structure on fire call. Four individuals were in the residence when the fire started.

Detectives have learned, one of the victim’s sons saw the suspect set the house on fire using a can of gasoline. The son then alerted the rest of the family. All four family members were able to exit the residence.

The suspect’s wife, and mother of the sons, was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. She later died. The victim is a female Hispanic 66 years-old.

A son of the victim and suspect, male Hispanic 36 years-old, was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries.

An additional son of the victim and suspect, male Hispanic 39 years-old, was not injured.

The suspect, male Hispanic 59 years-old, is in serious condition at a local hospital. He is the husband of the deceased female and father of the male victims.

Detectives believe this is a botched murder-suicide.

Homicide in Carson

At about 3:30 a.m. July 11, at the 21700 block S Acarus Ave, Carson, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Homicide Bureau detectives responded to a call to investigate the circumstances surrounding the shooting death of a male adult.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene and transported. The investigation is ongoing and there is no additional information available at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500.