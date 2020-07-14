Governor Closes Additional Indoor Operations

LONG BEACH -Governor Newsom has made additional statewide closures to protect public health. Further closures of indoor operations affect thirty counties, including Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino and San Diego. The following businesses may conduct outdoor operations only, in accordance with the Long Beach Health Order and provided that any city-issued permit required for the activity is obtained:

Personal care services, including nail salons, tanning salons, esthetician, skin care and cosmetology services; body art professionals, tattoo parlors, microblading and permanent make-up and piercing shops; massage therapy (in non-healthcare settings)

Gyms and fitness centers

Hair salons and barbers

Religious services and cultural ceremonies

Protests

Indoor shopping malls must close to the public. Strip malls, outlet malls and outdoor swap meets may continue to operate.

Businesses whose operations require employees work from an office worksite who are not identified as an essential business, healthcare operation or essential infrastructure may operate via telework and for minimum basic operations only.

The mandatory closure went into effect July 13, just after midnight. The amended City of Long Beach Health Order detailing the closures will be posted later today at longbeach.gov/COVID19.

Under the State guidelines for the reopening process, Long Beach, which has its own Health Department, is counted with Los Angeles County. However, even if the State considered Long Beach separately, Long Beach data would also place it on this mandated closure list.

This Order requires the continued closure of indoor operations for restaurants, museums, botanical gardens and aquariums, as well as the continued closure of bars and similar facilities that do not hold a City-issued restaurant permit. These mandated closures are now in effect statewide.

Due to an inability to practice physical distancing, hot tubs, saunas and steam rooms located in common spaces and at multi-family residential properties are required to close.

COVID-19 cases now number 5,616 in Long Beach, and 149 people have died from the virus. Ninety-seven residents are hospitalized—an all-time high for the city, and the positivity rate is at 15.1%. (The positivity rate is the percentage of people who test positive.)Businesses with questions regarding mandatory closures may call the City of Long Beach’s business information line between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at 562-570-4BIZ. Residents with questions may call the City’s information line between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on weekdays at 562.570.INFO.

And Los Angeles County continues to see evidence of increased community spread of COVID-19. There are 2,056 people hospitalized, 28% of these people are confirmed cases in the ICU and 20% are confirmed cases on ventilators. This remains substantially higher than the 1,350 to 1,450 daily hospitalizations seen four weeks ago.

Testing results are available for over 1,338,000 individuals with 9% of all people testing positive.

To date, Public Health has identified 136,129 positive cases of COVID-19 across all areas of LA County, and a total of 3,822 deaths.

Details: www.publichealth.lacounty.gov .