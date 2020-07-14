Deadline Extended For Families To Get $365 Toward Groceries

If your children usually get free or reduced-price meals at school, your family could be eligible for Pandemic EBT (P-EBT) benefits of up to $365 per child. P-EBT cards can be used to buy food at most grocery stores and farmers markets, as well as online through Amazon and Walmart.

Here’s what you need to know:

If your children receive free or reduced-price meals at school but you haven’t received a P-EBT card, apply before the July 15 deadline by visiting https://ca.p-ebt.org/en/.

The card can be used like a debit card to buy food and groceries for your children at most grocery stores and farmers markets, as well as online through Amazon and Walmart. Once you receive the card, you have a full year to spend the benefits.

These benefits are in ADDITION to “grab and go” meals and other emergency food distributions offered by schools and community centers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

P-EBT and school meals are not considered “public charge” benefits and do not affect immigration status.Cards were automatically mailed to families who receive CalFresh, CalWORKS, Medi-Cal or other social services programs. If your child gets a free or reduced-price school meal, but you have not yet received your card, visit ca.p-ebt.org for more information and to apply by the July 15 deadline.