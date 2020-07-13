Emergency Renters Relief Program

Applications will be accepted from Monday, July 13 at 8:00 AM through Friday, July 17 at 11:59 PM.

The Los Angeles City Emergency Renters Assistance Subsidy Program will provide a temporary rent subsidy for eligible residential tenants in the City of Los Angeles who are unable to pay rent due to circumstances related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The subsidy will provide a grant of up to $1,000 per month to cover the monthly lease rent (based on the rent paid as of March 1, 2020), with a maximum of $2,000 per household. The rent subsidy will be paid directly to the tenant’s landlord on the tenant’s behalf. This program will be available to renters of multifamily rental housing who meet the following eligibility criteria:

Residents of the City of Los Angeles, regardless of immigration status. To verify if you live in the City of Los Angeles, go to: neighborhoodinfo.lacity.org; Households that can provide proof of tenancy; Household annual income at or below 80% of Area Median Income (AMI) level prior to the COVID-19 crisis; and

4. Households that can provide documentation of loss or reduction of income due to COVID-19 after March 13, 2020.

Details: Application https://hcidla.lacity.org/