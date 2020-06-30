Beaches Closed, Fireworks Displays Prohibited During 4th of July Weekend to Prevent Spread of COVID-19

The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health is ordering L.A. County beaches closed from July 3 through July 6 at 5:00 a.m. to prevent dangerous crowding that results in the spread of deadly COVID-19.

For that same reason, the department is also prohibiting fireworks displays in the County this July 4th holiday weekend.

A modified Health Officer Order was issued June 29.

During the holiday weekend, beaches will be totally closed to all recreational activities. Beach parking lots will be closed, as well.

Key metrics continue to show steep increases in community spread of COVID-19. Today, the department announced more than 2,900 new cases of COVID-19, the single largest one-day case count since the pandemic began. Data show increases in people testing positive for the virus and increases in hospitalizations as a result. Projections by the Department of Health Services show a marked increase in hospitalizations in the coming weeks, which could cause a surge in our healthcare system.

All public beaches, piers, public beach parking lots, beach bike paths that traverse that sanded portion of the beach, and beach access points will be temporarily closed to the public as of 12:01 a.m. on July 3, until 5 a.m. on July 6. Long Beach has its own health department and this announcement does not apply to that city, at this time.