Fund For Race, Equity, And Justice Resources at the Long Beach Library

The Long Beach Public Library Foundation is partnering with the African American Heritage Society of Long Beach and the local faith community to create a fund for public library materials and programs related to race, equity, and justice. These resources will promote the voices, narratives, and histories of African Americans, as well as educate the public on the origins of white privilege, white supremacy, mass incarceration, other forms of institutional racism, and human rights issues that have plagued our society.

Details: lbplfoundation.org/aarc.