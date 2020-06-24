Reconciling Racism, Environmental Justice and Climate Change

LONG BEACH – Long Beach Councilwoman Jeannine Pearce, Chair of the Environmental Committee has called a joint meeting with the Sustainable City Commission to discuss how to close the environmental disparities in our communities of color by taking climate action.

For years, climate change has disproportionately affected underserved communities and communities of color. Climate change is not only an environmental issue. It also has human rights, public health, and social equity dimensions.

Agenda items: Framework for reconciliation presented by the Office of Equity

Draft Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP)

The public will have the option to use e-comment to provide comments on agenda items. E-comment will close at 3:45 p.m. June 25. Or, email sustainability@longbeach.gov

Time: 4 p.m. June 25

Details: http://www.lbtv3.com/