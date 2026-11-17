The Los Angeles County Sheriff Civilian Oversight Commission or COC, created to bolster the transparency and accountability of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department or LASD and to build bridges between communities and law enforcement, will hold its next business meeting on:

Time: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Nov. 19

Agenda – https://tinyurl.com/LASD-meeting-agenda

Agenda Highlights include, but are not limited to:

Updates on the activities of the LASD, Office of Inspector General, and Sybil Brand Commission for Institutional Inspections.

COC litigation to enforce its three lawful subpoenas, including:

a judge’s order that County Counsel state unequivocally whether it represents the COC, the LASD, or not, or face default judgment.

a judge’s denial of ALADS’ request to block the COC’s enforcement action.

The Board of Supervisors’ unanimous approval of a motion to create a formal process for identifying, investigating, publicly reporting, and eliminating deputy gangs, cliques, and secret subgroups within LASD, including conducting department-wide reviews, creating public reporting mechanisms, and prohibiting racist symbols and insignia.

The Commission’s latest annual report, detailing its work from Jan. 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026.

Proposed revisions to the COC conflict of interest form.

The final session of the commission’s 10th anniversary conference series, titled, “Oversight that Works: Civilian Oversight Models Across California,” on Nov. 23.

Attend in person

St Anne’s Conference and Event Center: 155 N. Occidental Blvd., Los Angeles

Join Virtually

Register in advance to participate in the meeting at bit.ly/coc26-11

Webex: https://tinyurl.com/Civilian-oversight-meeting

Watch the livestream: https://www.youtube.com/@LACountyCOC/videos

Call in: 213-306-3065, access code 2535 703 0247

Public Comment

Submit public comments during the meeting or online: https://tinyurl.com/4zzfpue3