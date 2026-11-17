On Oct. 30 about 11:28 p.m., an unidentified Hispanic female was brought to a local hospital. She was initially found between Pine Ave and Ocean Boulevard in Long Beach.

The hospital is seeking the public’s help in identifying this patient because she had no documentation or evidence of identity with her. Below is a general description of the patient; anyone with information that may help to identify her is asked to call: 562-491-9000.

Patient Description

Sex: Female

Race/Ethnicity: Hispanic

Approximate age: 50

Eyes: Brown

Hair color: Dark with gray strands

Height: Approximately 5 feet 6 inches (167.64 cm)

Weight: Approximately 154 pounds (70 kg)

Other identifiers: Left arm amputation