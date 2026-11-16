LOS ANGELES — Sweet Flower Cannabis Dispensary employees represented by United Food and Commercial Workers or UFCW Local 770 announced an overwhelming membership vote in favor of authorizing their bargaining committee to call for an Unfair Labor Practice or ULP strike in response to the company’s unfair labor practices during contract negotiations. The Union has filed charges with the National Labor Relations Board alleging Sweet Flower has failed to bargain in good faith.

The worker-led bargaining committee says that over the last four months of bargaining Sweet Flower has been canceling scheduled negotiations, failing to present a contract proposal until more than six months after the previous contract expired, and using the delays it caused to avoid paying retroactive wage increases. They say these actions have weakened their ability to secure the fair wages and protections they deserve, and have further damaged progress at the bargaining table.

The Sweet Flower Bargaining Committee said:

“Today’s vote sends a clear message to Sweet Flower: We have had enough of their unfair labor practices and continued efforts to undermine our rights as workers.

“For eight months, we have continued showing up, serving our patients while trying to negotiate a fair contract. Instead of bargaining in good faith, the company has stalled negotiations and engaged in unfair labor practices that have made it harder for us to reach an agreement.

“With Green Wednesday approaching, Sweet Flower is counting on its employees to deliver during one of its busiest and most profitable times of the year. Those same employees are still waiting for the company to deliver a fair contract.

“We are calling for Sweet Flower to stop violating workers’ rights, bargain in good faith, and present a fair contract that reflects the value we bring to their business every day.

“This overwhelming vote shows that we are united and prepared to defend our rights with an unfair labor practice strike if Sweet Flower continues refusing to address our concerns and bargain in good faith.”

Employees at Sweet Flower have been working under an expired contract since March 8. The parties are scheduled to return to the bargaining table on Nov. 18.